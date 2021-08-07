Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Announces $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.423 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th.

Avista has raised its dividend payment by 13.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $42.67 on Friday. Avista has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.59.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avista will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In related news, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $451,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 136,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,375 shares of company stock valued at $919,357. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

