Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.96-2.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.12. Avista also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.960-$2.160 EPS.

NYSE:AVA traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.67. 267,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,513. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.62. Avista has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.59.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avista will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 88.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Avista has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other Avista news, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $441,341.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,886.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $26,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,375 shares of company stock worth $919,357 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

