Aviva (LON:AV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 393.70 ($5.14). Aviva shares last traded at GBX 392.70 ($5.13), with a volume of 6,596,345 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, July 9th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 467 ($6.10) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 433.67 ($5.67).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 404.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72.

In other news, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,621 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, with a total value of £6,775.78 ($8,852.60).

About Aviva (LON:AV)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

