Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AXNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Axonics in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axonics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.30.

Shares of AXNX opened at $69.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.43 and a beta of 0.07. Axonics has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $70.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 9.50.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Axonics had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Rinda Sama sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $60,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,756.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,818,185.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,964,248.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,227 shares of company stock worth $7,478,848 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics during the first quarter worth about $2,396,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,020,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

