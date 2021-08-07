Azuki (AZUKI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $45,072.00

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC on exchanges. Azuki has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $45,072.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00046381 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.78 or 0.00133424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.25 or 0.00152642 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,233.51 or 1.00402001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.17 or 0.00801638 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

