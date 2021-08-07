B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) – B. Riley boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report issued on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

BHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, August 1st.

Shares of BHR stock opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $262.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.82. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $7.45.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.88% and a negative net margin of 21.57%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHR. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 820.3% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,700 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 186.0% in the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,394,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after buying an additional 907,119 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $4,489,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 222.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 366,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 252,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 33.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 986,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after buying an additional 244,805 shares during the last quarter. 37.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeremy Welter bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew D. Rinaldi bought 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,944 shares of company stock worth $211,920. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.