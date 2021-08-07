B Riley Principal 250 Merger (NASDAQ:BRIV) Trading Down 0.1%

B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.62. Approximately 16,843 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 75,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

About B Riley Principal 250 Merger (NASDAQ:BRIV)

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is based in New York.

