B. Riley Trims Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Target Price to $8.50

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 69.66% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.69.

Shares of OESX stock opened at $5.01 on Thursday. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $155.30 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 13.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

