Baader Bank Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €56.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BOSS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €42.36 ($49.84).

Shares of BOSS opened at €50.60 ($59.53) on Wednesday. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 12-month high of €53.46 ($62.89). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €48.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion and a PE ratio of -16.66.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

