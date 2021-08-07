Baader Bank Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €56.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BOSS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €42.36 ($49.84).

Shares of BOSS opened at €50.60 ($59.53) on Wednesday. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 12-month high of €53.46 ($62.89). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €48.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion and a PE ratio of -16.66.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

