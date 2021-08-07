Baader Bank Analysts Give Metro (ETR:B4B3) a €12.00 Price Target

Metro (ETR:B4B3) received a €12.00 ($14.12) target price from Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on B4B3. Berenberg Bank set a €8.90 ($10.47) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Metro in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Independent Research set a €8.10 ($9.53) price target on Metro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Metro in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €9.69 ($11.40).

Shares of B4B3 stock opened at €11.40 ($13.41) on Thursday. Metro has a 12 month low of €8.34 ($9.81) and a 12 month high of €13.00 ($15.29). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

