Baader Bank Reiterates €2.20 Price Target for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD)

Baader Bank set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HDD. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Warburg Research set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ETR HDD opened at €1.91 ($2.25) on Wednesday. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €0.47 ($0.55) and a 1 year high of €2.17 ($2.55). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

