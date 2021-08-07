Balancer Price Tops $25.70 on Major Exchanges (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Balancer coin can now be purchased for approximately $25.70 or 0.00058335 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Balancer has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $178.46 million and $65.37 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00054852 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $375.59 or 0.00852511 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00099786 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00040487 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer (CRYPTO:BAL) is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

