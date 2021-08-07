Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 4,655 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 18,774 shares.The stock last traded at $3.90 and had previously closed at $3.94.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.54%.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a $0.0033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDO. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 395.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 46,132 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 23,497 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the period.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing.

