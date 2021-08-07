Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

BNDSF stock opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. Banco de Sabadell has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.69.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.