Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Announces Dividend of $0.72

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) announced a dividend on Friday, August 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.7183 per share by the bank on Monday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKHYY opened at $42.09 on Friday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $43.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Analysts anticipate that Bank Hapoalim B.M. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKHYY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market activity; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

