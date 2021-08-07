Barclays Boosts Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target to $79.00

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.30.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX traded up $6.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,744. Axonics has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.43 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.79.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Axonics had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Rinda Sama sold 25,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $1,333,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,271.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,333 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,076,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,227 shares of company stock worth $7,478,848. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Axonics by 35.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 40.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Axonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Axonics by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Axonics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

