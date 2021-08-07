Barclays Increases Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Price Target to $9.00

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its target price raised by Barclays from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HLIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.63.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -999.00, a P/E/G ratio of 354.33 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.18.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $113.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.59 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

