Barclays Reiterates “€11.00” Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Independent Research set a €10.40 ($12.24) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($12.06) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €11.28 ($13.27).

E.On stock opened at €10.44 ($12.28) on Wednesday. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.71). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.12.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

