Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $71.71, but opened at $76.00. Barrett Business Services shares last traded at $76.35, with a volume of 55 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The firm has a market cap of $574.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.22.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.74. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 17.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 591,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,701,000 after purchasing an additional 29,094 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 511,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,119,000 after buying an additional 20,219 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after buying an additional 20,901 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 28.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 169,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after buying an additional 37,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 24.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 154,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after buying an additional 30,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.