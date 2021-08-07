Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC. provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements. The Company provides employees to a diverse set of customers, including among others, forest products and agriculture-based companies, electronics manufacturers, transportation and shipping enterprises, professional firms and general contractors. “

Separately, Roth Capital upped their target price on Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Barrett Business Services stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.98. The stock had a trading volume of 17,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,994. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $574.79 million, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $79.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.22.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.74. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 150.6% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 101.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the first quarter valued at $232,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 76.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

