Barrick Gold (GOLD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Barrick Gold to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.30.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

