Barrington Research Boosts DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target to $79.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its target price upped by Barrington Research from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on XRAY. HC Wainwright upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.29. 1,743,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,985. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 76.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 189,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,009,000 after purchasing an additional 64,470 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth about $408,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

