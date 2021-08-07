Barrington Research Weighs in on KAR Auction Services, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for KAR Auction Services in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Barrington Research also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America raised KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $18.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.34.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 17.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 661,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,600,000 after acquiring an additional 99,432 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 11.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,078,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,130,000 after acquiring an additional 230,045 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 19.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

