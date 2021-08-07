BASIC (BASIC) Trading Up 2% Over Last Week

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 7th. In the last seven days, BASIC has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. BASIC has a market capitalization of $25.55 million and approximately $603,207.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BASIC coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00055315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.52 or 0.00866847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00100282 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00040799 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC (CRYPTO:BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,071,501,457 coins. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

