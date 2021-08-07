Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s (BAYRY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

BAYRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS BAYRY traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $13.84. 1,001,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,811. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a positive return on equity of 18.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

