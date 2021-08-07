Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s (BAYRY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
BAYRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.
OTCMKTS BAYRY traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $13.84. 1,001,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,811. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.
