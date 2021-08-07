BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) to Issue $0.88 Quarterly Dividend

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.875 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$63.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$61.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55. BCE has a 12 month low of C$52.52 and a 12 month high of C$64.03.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$63.14.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

