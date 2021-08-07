BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$66.00

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BCE from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BCE from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on BCE from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$63.14.

Shares of TSE BCE traded up C$0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$63.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,895,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,709,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.63 billion and a PE ratio of 23.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$61.55. BCE has a 1-year low of C$52.52 and a 1-year high of C$64.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. BCE’s payout ratio is 123.99%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

