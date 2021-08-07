BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$66.00

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$63.14.

BCE opened at C$63.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55. The stock has a market cap of C$57.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$61.55. BCE has a 1 year low of C$52.52 and a 1 year high of C$64.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.99%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

