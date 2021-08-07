Beach Point Capital Management LP Has $62.99 Million Holdings in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,905,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,493,449 shares during the quarter. Diebold Nixdorf accounts for approximately 10.4% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Beach Point Capital Management LP owned approximately 6.27% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $62,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBD traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.46. 778,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,542. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.55. The firm has a market cap of $897.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 3.33.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DBD. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diebold Nixdorf presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Diebold Nixdorf Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

