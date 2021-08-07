Beach Point Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSTRU)

Beach Point Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSTRU) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the quarter. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition makes up 0.2% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Beach Point Capital Management LP’s holdings in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,991,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.94 during trading on Friday. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

