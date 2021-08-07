Belden (NYSE:BDC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.37-4.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.32-2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.16 billion.Belden also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.370-$4.570 EPS.

Shares of BDC traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.93. The stock had a trading volume of 132,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,916. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Belden has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $55.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.43. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Belden had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Belden will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDC. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Belden from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.40.

In other news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $368,322.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,480.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

