Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.11-1.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $589-604 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $539.68 million.Belden also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.370-$4.570 EPS.

Shares of Belden stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.93. 132,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -151.22 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.43. Belden has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $55.16.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.38 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Belden will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.27%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDC. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Belden from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Belden currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.40.

In related news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,480.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

