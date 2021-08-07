Belden (NYSE:BDC) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.110-$1.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $590 million-$605 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.69 million.Belden also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.370-$4.570 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Belden from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Belden currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.40.

NYSE:BDC traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $52.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,916. Belden has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $55.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.22 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.43.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. Belden had a positive return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Belden will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

In other news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,480.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

