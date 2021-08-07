BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $95.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 66,939 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 182,963 shares.The stock last traded at $24.10 and had previously closed at $26.58.

BYSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright raised shares of BeyondSpring from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in BeyondSpring by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BeyondSpring by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in BeyondSpring by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BeyondSpring by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 199,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.42.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

About BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI)

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.