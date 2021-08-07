Bfsg LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Textron by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 545,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,545,000 after acquiring an additional 101,125 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Textron by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 133,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after acquiring an additional 41,906 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the 2nd quarter worth $1,128,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Textron by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter worth $347,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TXT traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.61. 953,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,578. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $72.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. On average, analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXT. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

