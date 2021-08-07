Bfsg LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Bfsg LLC cut its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 248.9% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,529,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,640. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.29.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

