Biglari (NYSE:BH) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Biglari (NYSE:BH) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE BH opened at $167.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.87. Biglari has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $188.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $223.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Biglari had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $94.29 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Sardar Biglari bought 2,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $300.80 per share, for a total transaction of $705,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders bought 19,850 shares of company stock worth $3,392,772. Company insiders own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Biglari by 50.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Biglari during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Biglari during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Biglari during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Biglari during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 194 Steak n Shake traditional franchise and 86 franchise partner units, as well as Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants; and 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 39 franchised units.

