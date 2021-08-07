Binance Coin (BNB) Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last Week

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last week, Binance Coin has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $59.42 billion and $1.90 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $353.39 or 0.00802004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Binance Coin Coin Profile
Binance Coin is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 168,137,036 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
