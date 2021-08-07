BinaryX (BNX) Price Hits $6.00 on Exchanges

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $8.01 million and $22,471.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.00 or 0.00013660 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001433 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007060 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $523.80 or 0.01193510 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,219,189 coins and its circulating supply is 1,335,368 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

