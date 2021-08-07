BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BCRX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.14.

NASDAQ:BCRX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,804,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,033,979. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 2.59. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.41.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 653.70%. Equities analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $78,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,434 shares in the company, valued at $591,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,426 shares of company stock worth $1,336,406 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $88,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 470.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

