BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $16.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $18.88 and last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 132590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.14.

In related news, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,076,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $92,671.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,426 shares of company stock worth $1,336,406 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,877,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 32,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 303,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 36,843 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $791,000. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 2.59.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 653.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

