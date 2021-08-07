Bitcashpay (BCP) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.31 Million

Bitcashpay (CURRENCY:BCP) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Bitcashpay coin can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcashpay has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcashpay has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Bitcashpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00055663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00015694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $377.03 or 0.00864164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00099922 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00041053 BTC.

Bitcashpay Coin Profile

Bitcashpay is a coin. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2020. Bitcashpay’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,655,033 coins. Bitcashpay’s official Twitter account is @Bitcashpay1

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCashPay Financial Technology Inc. aims to be one of the largest payment solutions that globally provides real-time transaction balance and history. By using BitCashPay App, users will be able to purchase products and services such as mobile minutes, fast food, gasoline, airfare, and more. “

Bitcashpay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcashpay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcashpay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcashpay using one of the exchanges listed above.

