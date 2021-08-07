Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Price Tops $60.37 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be bought for $60.37 or 0.00136732 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 25.7% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and $211.91 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,152.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.94 or 0.01311244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.14 or 0.00349115 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003157 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO:BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars.

