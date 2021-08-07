Bitcoin SV Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $383.26 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for $147.87 or 0.00340484 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $2.78 billion and $383.26 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,430.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.21 or 0.01322134 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.67 or 0.00141986 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003244 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,808,095 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

