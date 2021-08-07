BitGreen Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,268.00 (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One BitGreen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000520 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BitGreen has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. BitGreen has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and $3,268.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00063424 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00034675 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.67 or 0.00265322 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000509 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00030995 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006084 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BitGreen (BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

