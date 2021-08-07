BITTO (BITTO) Price Up 8.1% Over Last Week

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. BITTO has a total market cap of $489,487.57 and $444,894.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BITTO has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One BITTO coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.02 or 0.00370664 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000215 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000062 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001083 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.71 or 0.00772591 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000054 BTC.

BITTO Coin Profile

BITTO is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . BITTO’s official website is www.bittoexchange.com . BITTO’s official message board is medium.com/@bittoexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

Buying and Selling BITTO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITTO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITTO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

