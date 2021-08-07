Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ) Trading Up 4.4%

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ)’s share price was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.13 and last traded at $25.80. Approximately 130,638 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 133,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.46.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

