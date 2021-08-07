Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) SVP Sells $70,000.00 in Stock

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NYSE BKH opened at $70.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.37. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $71.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.80%. Research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.83.
About Black Hills
Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.
