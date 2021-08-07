Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) SVP Sells $70,000.00 in Stock

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE BKH opened at $70.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.37. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $71.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.80%. Research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.83.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

