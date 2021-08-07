Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.19% of Blackbaud worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Blackbaud by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after acquiring an additional 374,999 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blackbaud by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Blackbaud by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,381,000 after acquiring an additional 24,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLKB shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackbaud currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $72.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,816.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.13. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.86 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. On average, analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $50,310.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,500.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,543 shares of company stock valued at $641,624. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

