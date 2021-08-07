BlackCoin Trading Up 15.6% Over Last Week (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0581 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and $40,505.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00024567 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000054 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001400 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,823,502 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

